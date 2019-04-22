|
CONGLETON, Vivian C. Age 77, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Friday April 19, 2019 at Hospice of Butler/Warren Counties. Vivian was born December 30, 1941 in London, KY. Vivian is survived by her husband, Clarence Congleton; son Eric G. (Gina) Edwards; and daughter Vicki L. Collins; 4 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. A memorial service for Vivian will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005 with Pastor Jeff L. Collins officiating. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.anderson-fh.com for the Congleton family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 22, 2019