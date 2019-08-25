Home

DAVIS, Vivian Leona Age 78, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at her home and surrounded by her loving family. Viv was born in Cleveland, Ohio in June of 1941 to parents Mike and Leona Klementis. She was raised in Cleveland with her brother, Ken. She attended Miami University of Oxford, Ohio and earned a bachelor's degree in Education. After obtaining a teaching job in the Dayton, Ohio area, she met Richard "Dick" Davis. They married in 1965 and welcomed three children- Brian, Diane, and Susie. In 1978, after 20 years of working for General Motors, Dick was "temporarily" relocated to Ann Arbor, Michigan. Viv loved life and the people that she was surrounded by. Her hobbies reflected this as she enjoyed finding activities to serve others. As a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran she enjoyed participating in the Prayer Shawl Group, the Quilting Group, and acted as a Stephen Minister. She also enjoyed skiing, traveling, and camping in the pop-up. Her greatest joy came from being a mother, grandma, and wife. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Leona Klementis; her brother, Ken Klementis; and her dearest friend, Jo Stewart. Vivian is survived by her husband of 54 beautiful years, Dick Davis; her children, Brian (Laura) Davis, Diane Robinson (Eric Farrington and ex-husband, Sander Robinson); and Susie Davis; five grandchildren, Ben, Wynne, Ellie, Maggie, and Connor; and sister-in-law, Nary Klementis. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Memorial donations can be made in Vivian's name to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Ann Arbor, 1400 W. Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor, MI 48103.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
