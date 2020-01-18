|
|
GIFFORD, Vivian Iola 97, of Middletown, died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Heritagespring of West Chester. She was born at Pleasant Run, Hamilton County on January 1, 1923 to parents, Walter and Susie (Beard) Luechauer. Iola was a member of Unity Church of Today in Monroe and an active member of the New Holland Eastern Star Chapter #65 for many years. She dedicated her time to making a loving home for her family and will be greatly missed by her three daughters, Vivian (Gene) Stonerock, Johnny Sue (Bill) Rowe & Lu Ann Gifford; brother, George (Betty Jean) Luechauer; five grandchildren, Teresa, Becky, Kurt, Robin & Brandy; nine great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Gifford; parents; and sisters, Florence (Ray) Minter, Emma Jean Gifford & Esther (Maurice) Stone. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Reverend Kathy Engelhardt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2:00 - 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will Monday morning at 10:00 am at Butler County Memorial Park (Masonic Garden). Memorial contributions may be made to Garden Park Unity Church, 3581 Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45239. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 18, 2020