|
|
HELTON, Vivian 86, passed away on Monday at Englewood Grace Brethren Home. A professional hairdresser and talented seamstress and quiltmaker, she is survived by her husband of 68 years, Boyd Helton. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to three children, Steve of Seattle, Washington, Randy (Karen Strader) of Englewood, and Lisa (Dwayne Coyle) of Indianapolis. Five grandchildren, Joel (Megan), Eric Coyle (Sarah), Lauren (Phil Francis), Maria (Dave Perry), and Danny, and the six "greats", Jocelyn and Allison Coyle, Abby and Carol Perry, Clara and Ian Helton. Private graveside services will be held by Pastor Kim Armentrout of Englewood United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Englewood Grace Brethren Village.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020