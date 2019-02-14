|
HOUNSHELL, Vivian Ray In loving memory of Vivian Ray Hounshell, born May 5, 1933 in Cincinnati, OH, died December 5, 2018 in Citrus Springs, FL. In addition to working and taking care of family, Vivian completed courses in business and law at the University of Texas at Arlington. She enjoyed travel, her many artistic endeavors, and spending time with her family. Vivian was preceded in death by parents Clayton Ray and Marie Carpenter, husband Homer Hounshell and sons Homer Dale and Mark Hounshell. Sadly missed by daughters Victoria (Stan) Webber of Citrus Springs, FL and Veronica Stokes and April Swim of Grand Prairie, TX; brother Earl Carpenter, Jr. of Franklin, OH; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 14, 2019