HUBER, Vivian M. Age 95 of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Vivian was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 3, 1923 to Virgil Gase and Lillian (Schisler) Gase. On November 17, 1942 in Hamilton, she married the love of her life Richard Huber. Vivian worked at Ohio Casualty Insurance Company for 27 years, retiring in 1989. Family meant the world to Vivian; she was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Vivian is survived by her devoted husband of 76 years, Richard Huber; her children, Patricia Huber, Donald Huber, and Karen (Jerry) Lewis; her grandchildren, Sheryl (Robbie) Lotton, Cindy (Brian) Clapp, Jeff (Angie) Huber, Christopher Lewis, Kimberly (Chris) Widmeyer; 9 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Richard Huber Jr.; and three brothers, Virgil Gase, Jack Gase, and Earl Gase. Prayer service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Fr. Rob Muhlenkamp of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary