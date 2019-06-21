|
|
KURTZ, Vivian Louise Age 107, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Brookhaven. She was preceded in death by her husband Marcus Kurtz; parents, Homer & Rose Snyder; brother, Robert Snyder; sister, Maxine Lammert; granddaughter, Brandi Kurtz & daughter-in-law, Barbara Kurtz. She was a longtime member of the Auxiliary of VFW Post 3288 in Brookville and a member of the Brookville Historical Society. Vivian is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Tom) Hern; son, John Kurtz; grandchildren, Kip Hern, Kim Wachter & Steven Hern; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Drew, Brandon, Stephanie, Allora, Annalise & Addison and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held 5 PM Sun. June 23 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with visitation from 3 PM until service time Sunday. The procession to Twin Valley Cemetery will leave from the funeral home at 10 AM Monday. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 21, 2019