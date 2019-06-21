Home

Services
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
The procession to Twin Valley Cemetery
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home 950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH
Vivian KURTZ Obituary
KURTZ, Vivian Louise Age 107, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Brookhaven. She was preceded in death by her husband Marcus Kurtz; parents, Homer & Rose Snyder; brother, Robert Snyder; sister, Maxine Lammert; granddaughter, Brandi Kurtz & daughter-in-law, Barbara Kurtz. She was a longtime member of the Auxiliary of VFW Post 3288 in Brookville and a member of the Brookville Historical Society. Vivian is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Tom) Hern; son, John Kurtz; grandchildren, Kip Hern, Kim Wachter & Steven Hern; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Drew, Brandon, Stephanie, Allora, Annalise & Addison and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held 5 PM Sun. June 23 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with visitation from 3 PM until service time Sunday. The procession to Twin Valley Cemetery will leave from the funeral home at 10 AM Monday. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 21, 2019
