LANGDON (Hacker), Vivian Vivian (Hacker) Langdon was called to her heavenly home on July 10, 2019 following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Della Hacker, husband, Isham Langdon, Jr., son, Philip Langdon, grandson, Stanley Bane and brothers, Eugene, Clayton, Julius, DY, Oval Pearl and Homer. She is survived by her children Lorraine Bane, Dale Langdon, Mark Langdon, her brother, Arnold (Virginia) Hacker and grandson Derrick (Virlen) Bane. Visitation at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Tuesday July 16, 2019 12:00p 1:30pm.
Published in Journal-News on July 14, 2019