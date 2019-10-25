|
|
McCONNELL, Vivian Marie Vivian Marie (Atkinson) McConnell, 93, of Middletown, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Arlington Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation. Vivian was born to George and Delia Atkinson on August 18, 1926, in Indianapolis, IN. Vivian and her late husband, Robert, lived in Middletown since 1952, when Robert was transferred to manage the A&P grocery store on Clinton Street. Vivian was a homemaker prior to working for the Middletown Journal as a Branch Counselor for newspaper carriers. Following that, she worked in the Circulation Department at the Middletown Journal until retirement. Vivian's greatest joy in life was being a mother and a grandmother. She was her happiest when surrounded by children. Her fondest memories were spent with family at social events, school activities, sleepovers, sporting events, vacations, and the like. She overcame the challenges of being a young widow with commitment and grace. Vivian epitomized compassion, friendship, loyalty, kindness, generosity, laughter, humor, and love. Her welcoming smile, positive attitude, dynamic personality, and her gift of showing empathy and sharing unconditional love were admired by all. She was a role model to many and a stranger to few. Vivian gave back to her community through her passion and commitment to volunteerism. She spent many hours volunteering at Holy Trinity Elementary School and Fenwick High School. She also found time to serve as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader. For 30 years, Vivian volunteered countless hours as one of the operators of the Friday night bingo for Holy Trinity Church and John XXIII School. Preceding her in death were her parents, her late husband Robert, sisters Mary Sidor and Pat Gallie, brother John (Bev) Atkinson, and granddaughter Adrienne Gavula. She is survived by her children Mike (Maureen), Patty Sauers (Tom), Bobby (Dorothy), Denny (Sheila), John (Diane), Mary, Greg (Donna), and Ed (Stephanie); grandchildren Molly Hunt (Mike), Marcus, Jennifer Heagen (Jim), Emily Bevis (Rich), Kevin, Kelly Barnes (Blake), Sam (Stacy), Tyler (Jenna), Brandon, Marcie, and Kelsie; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law Barney Gallie (Nancy), and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Vivian's family is so grateful for the extraordinary love and friendship she received from the nurses and aides on the long-term side of Arlington Pointe. Their love and devotion to one another was special. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday October 28, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church with Fr. John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday October 27, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.). Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Vivian McConnell Scholarship for Volunteerism, c/o St. John XXIII Catholic School, 3806 Manch??ester Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 25, 2019