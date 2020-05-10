|
MONROE, Vivian J. Of Middletown, passed away Sunday evening, May 3, at Hospice of Cincinnati, Blue Ash. She was born in Middletown, OH, April 4, 1927, the daughter of Earl (Pete) and Alma (Lowe) Henry. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1945 and married in 1949. She was a member of Middletown's First Baptist Church. Vivian operated the Dick Monroe Insurance Agency for 40 years with her husband, Richard B. Monroe. She retired in 1996. Survivors include two sons, Richard Monroe of Jeffersonville, OH, and Todd Monroe of New York, NY; a sister and brother, Kay (Ron) Fascitelli and Dick (Patty) Henry; a sister-in-law, Pat Drury; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. Continuing her lifelong efforts in giving, she donated her body to the UC College of Medicine. A memorial service is planned for a date yet to be determined. If you would like to make a contribution in her memory, a gift of your time or other resources to the will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Journal-News on May 10, 2020