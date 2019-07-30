|
ROE, Vivian Marlene Age 85, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at where she had been a patient for three days. She was born October 15, 1933 in Middletown and lived here all her life. She was employed as head of the food service for Middletown School Systems for over 20 years, retiring in 1994. Vivian was a member of the Towne Boulevard Church of God. She enjoyed spending time and being active in her own family activities and church family activities. Preceding her in death were her father, Ray Brewer; her mother, Goldie (Martin) Downs; her husband H. Raymond Roe in 2005; and two sisters, Karen Clair and Barbara Ronto. She is survived by two sons, Steve Burkhardt and Michael (Deborah) Roe; five grandchildren, Michael Roe II, Shelby Roe, Steve (Amanda) Burkhardt II, Scarlett (Jeff) Guy and Christopher Burkhardt; four great grandchildren; one brother, Thomas Gary Downs, one sister, Fern Ferguson; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Towne Boulevard Church of God, 3722 Towne Boulevard, Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by services at 12:00 noon with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Towne Boulevard Church of God, 3722 Towne Boulevard, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on July 30, 2019