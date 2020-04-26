|
|
WERTZ, Vivian Marie Age 83, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born October 11, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph Francis and Cenie Rita Majchrzak (McConville). Vivian is preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Wertz (Jack), and sons John Joseph (2/18/2014) and Sean Kelly (4/27/2019). She is survived by her children Michael Allen (HaeHwa deceased), Eric Thomas (Beth), Robert Joseph (Debra), Elaine Marie (Gregory deceased) Cerbus, Kenneth Francis, Cynthia Anne (Thomas) Klarer, Scott Edward (Nicole), and Brett Andrew. She has 24 beloved grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Vivian grew up in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Her grandfather played the bagpipes and it's where she first heard the hymn Amazing Grace, which came to be her favorite. She has recounted many stories of a wonderful childhood with loving parents and grandparents. She learned to sew and later worked as a seamstress, making her own wedding dress. She sang in the school choir, and was very active in school activities. She met Jack soon after high school, married and had ten children. As an only child, Vivian wanted a large family. She loved all of her #1s dearly. She was a loving and supportive wife who kept watch over her family while her husband served 28 years in the Air Force. She was a woman of quiet strength: when Jack had to go to Vietnam, she learned how to drive with an infant and seven children. And if ten children was not enough, she welcomed into her busy home dogs, cats, bunny rabbits, hamsters, and birds. She was a truly sweet woman and very generous. One of Vivian's favorite things to do was to make people smile and laugh and she had a great sense of humor. She always left people feeling like they were an instant dear friend. She loved to write notes to her family, always encouraging them. Another of her favorite things to do were word searches, her favorites being Hymns and the Bible. Vivian had a steady and faithful trust in Jesus as her Savior. She attended church where she was involved in various fellowship groups. She spent her mornings reading the Bible, memorizing Bible verses and loved to quote them. Her faith gave her comfort and strength when she lost her beloved Jack after 61 years of marriage. It was also the source of her comfort when she lost two of her sons. She is now at rest in the glory of Heaven. Revelations 21:4 "And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away." Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, Dayton, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020