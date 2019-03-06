|
|
MAHONEY, Volume E. Age 70 of Dayton departed this life March 2, 2019. Born May 2, 1948 in Anniston, AL. Preceded in death by her parents, sister, Annie Johnson; brother, Leroy Taylor, Jr. She retired in 2011 from the Dayton VA Medical Center where she worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years. Survived by her husband of 48 years, Roosevelt, children: Roosevelt, Jr. (Sonya) and Pam (Dwayne), two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services 11:30 A.M., Friday, March 8, 2019 at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Avenue. The family will receive friends at 10:30 A.M. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019