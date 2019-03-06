Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Volume MAHONEY

Volume MAHONEY Obituary
MAHONEY, Volume E. Age 70 of Dayton departed this life March 2, 2019. Born May 2, 1948 in Anniston, AL. Preceded in death by her parents, sister, Annie Johnson; brother, Leroy Taylor, Jr. She retired in 2011 from the Dayton VA Medical Center where she worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years. Survived by her husband of 48 years, Roosevelt, children: Roosevelt, Jr. (Sonya) and Pam (Dwayne), two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services 11:30 A.M., Friday, March 8, 2019 at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Avenue. The family will receive friends at 10:30 A.M. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019
