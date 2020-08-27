1/
Vondle WATSON
WATSON, Vondle Age 86.5 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Watson; daughter, Sandy Watson; son, Gary Tidwell and daughter, Vicki Tidwell. She is survived by her children, Janet Tincher, Irving "Punch" Tidwell, Connie Tidwell and Marsha Tidwell and Ronald Watson; grandchildren, John "PeeWee" Tidwell, Kevin Tincher, Billy Tidwell, Butch Dixon, Gail Dixon, Sara Collingsworth, Jalima Tidwell, Kimberly Tidwell, Matthew Tidwell, Christina Tidwell, Tommy Tidwell, Curtis Hoskins, Philllip Kennedy, Brandon Kennedy and Angela Bowen and numerous great-grandchildren. Vondle was the greatest Mother and Grandmother in the world. A visitation will take place on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 5-7 pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT. A funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the funeral home. Vondle's final resting place will be in Woodland Cemetery following services. Family and friends are welcome. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT
AUG
31
Funeral service
12:00 PM
TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
9372523122
