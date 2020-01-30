Home

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
HODGE, Vorita 91 of Springfield passed away January 28, 2020. She was born in Carter County, TN, the daughter of the late Coy E. and Mammie Nave. She retired as a housekeeper for the K of P Home and Good Shepherd Village. She was preceded in death by her husband's Bill Hodge and Donald Smith; sons Johnny and Robert Wellborn; two brothers and two sisters. Survivors include twin sons Steven (Jeannie) and Robert (Rhonda) Johnson; daughters Linda Peca, Margaret (Jr) Stevens, Rita (Art) Hoefer, Pearl Syphrit and Donna Dunn; sister Mary E. Nave; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be Friday at 10:00AM in the Chapel of Ferncliff Cemetery. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 30, 2020
