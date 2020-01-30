|
|
HODGE, Vorita 91 of Springfield passed away January 28, 2020. She was born in Carter County, TN, the daughter of the late Coy E. and Mammie Nave. She retired as a housekeeper for the K of P Home and Good Shepherd Village. She was preceded in death by her husband's Bill Hodge and Donald Smith; sons Johnny and Robert Wellborn; two brothers and two sisters. Survivors include twin sons Steven (Jeannie) and Robert (Rhonda) Johnson; daughters Linda Peca, Margaret (Jr) Stevens, Rita (Art) Hoefer, Pearl Syphrit and Donna Dunn; sister Mary E. Nave; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be Friday at 10:00AM in the Chapel of Ferncliff Cemetery. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 30, 2020