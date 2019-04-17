|
HAGANS, Vynard S. Age 82, of Dayton, born March 13, 1937 in Redfox, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. He worked at General Motors for over 30 years. He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters, Artie Christine Hagans and Ella Sue Williams; special nephew, Steven (Charise) Hagans; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Rev. Wilbert O. Shanklin officiating. Visitation 8:30-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019