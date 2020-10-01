1/
W. D. ROSS Jr.
ROSS, Jr., W. D. W. D. Ross, Jr. of Hamilton, OH, passed away on September 24, 2020, at the age of 68. He is survived by his son Calvarez Wills; brothers Alvin Ross, Sr. (Deborah), Dwight Ross and Todd Ross; sisters Christine Webb and Beverly Ross; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the New Hope Baptist Church 532 High St. Hamilton, OH. Rev. Marcus Brown, Pastor. The family will receive friends from 11 am until time of service 12 pm. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Hamilton
4083 Pleasant Ave
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 795-7005
