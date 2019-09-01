Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W. Kinnison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. Dale Kinnison


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W. Dale Kinnison Obituary
KINNISON, W. Dale Age 88, of Kennesaw, Georgia formerly of Tipp City passed away peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born March 5, 1931 in Tipp City, Ohio to the late Wilbert Dale Kinnison Sr. and Maude [Wright] Kinnison. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by brothers LeRoy, Nelson, Dewaine, George, and sister Ruth Maxine Kinnison. He is survived by daughter Brenda Braun, Rancho Mirage, CA, sons Phillip Kinnison, Delaware, OH, Timothy Kinnison, Kennesaw, GA, and Thomas Kinnison, Kalamazoo, MI, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Oglethorpe, GA, and served as a Deacon at the First Baptist Church Tipp City. Dale served on the Tipp City Council, Charter Commission, and presided as the Mayor of Tipp City. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 with funeral at 1:00 pm at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home 327 W. Main St Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Pastor Reggie Osborne officiating. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.fringsandbayliff.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of W.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now