YUKON, W. David Age 77 of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on February 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 23, 1942 in Erie County, PA to the late Wallace and Betty Yukon. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his nephew, Brandon Yukon. Dave is survived by his wife of 30 years, Vicki Yukon; children: Bryan (Tammy), Tamara, Jodi (Chad), Judi (Johnny), David (Kelly), Joseph (Angie), Daniel (Todd) and Logan (Laura); 21 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters: Faith, Sherri and Cyndi; brother, Mike (Jesse); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including former wife, Judy Yukon. Dave was a member of Agape Family Worship Center. He loved doing the Lords' work to those in need. Dave meant the world to all who knew him. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Agape Family Worship Center, 4111 Mapleview Drive, Beavercreek, where the funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. Burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to the family, to help with final expenses. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Dave or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
