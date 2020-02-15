|
|
RICE, W. Edward "Ed" Of Springfield passed away 2/13/2020 at the age of 85. He was committed to God, family, and career. He was preceded in death by most of his family including his wife of 48 years Judith Ann (Green). He is survived by his two sons Douglas E. (Edna) and Donald D. (April) both of Springfield. His career experience included service in the US Army, association with Carleton Davidson as an employee at Davidson Chevrolet and later as Trustee of the Carleton and Ruth Davidson Charitable Trust, and many years as an employee and independent agent of the Allstate Ins. Co. He retired after 50 years of work and enjoyed a long retirement, traveling extensively with his wife, and continuing association with the Davidson Trust. He left the world content and sure of eternal life in heaven and prayed that his sons would find the same. He donated his body to medical science. A memorial service will be held February 28th at the First Church of the Nazarene (Home Rd, Springfield OH). Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:00 pm with service to follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to hospice.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 15, 2020