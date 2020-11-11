1/1
W. Wayne ONEY
1951 - 2020
ONEY, W. Wayne

69, passed away Sunday,

November 8, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born

July 8, 1951, in West Liberty, KY, to Paul and Anna (Glaub) Oney. He served in the U.S.

Army during the Vietnam War, serving in 1st Battalion, 174th FA and then joined the Middletown Army Reserves. He

attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was a machinist with Voith Paper Company for 20 years, retiring in 1988. He coached Pee Wee football, loved his dog Dylan and enjoyed going to his condo in Myrtle Beach, SC. Wayne is survived by his wife of 15 years, Lisa Oney; children, Kelly (Maggie) Oney of Maineville, OH, Lindsey

Fairchild of Daytona Beach, FL, and Emily Oney of Franklin, OH, and grandchildren, Drew Marks, Avery Gibbons, Jadon Oney, Kaiya Huntt, Macy Huntt, Olivia Sebastien. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Armco Park Shelter # 29, 1223 OH-741, Lebanon, OH 45036. The family requires that masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, Wayne, in his true giving spirit, would like memorial contributions made to the Coronavirus

Response Fund for Nurses, www.nursingworld.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com




Published in Journal-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Armco Park Shelter # 29
