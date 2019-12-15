|
|
HORNUNG, Waldo Emerson "Butch" Age 94 of Hamilton, passed away at Chesterwood Village on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Waldo was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 28, 1925 to Lewis and Eva Mae (Wilpers) Hornung. He was a long time member of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. He was a dedicated husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family. Waldo is survived by his children, Janet (Danny) Sparks, Christine (Dale) Schiering, Greg (Peggy) Hornung, Mary Jo (Deryl) Jones, Tim (Michelle) Hornung; his grandchildren, Dave (Andrea), Chrissy (Dane), Shannon, Shelly (Sion), Emily (Jason), Julie, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Alexa, and Hanna; his great grandchildren, Seth, Sawyer, Jakob, Samuel, Olivia, Bronwen, Griffydd, Bobby, and McKenzie. Waldo was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann (Hogan) Hornung; his brothers, Mark and Vernon Hornung; and his parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Fr. Michael Pucke officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 15, 2019