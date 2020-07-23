1/1
Wali SHAMSID-DEEN
SHAMSID-DEEN, Wali Shaheed Born Arthur Gene Smith, 70, transitioned home to be with the Lord, July 15, 2020, in Ohio State University Hospital. Born December 14, 1949, in Goodwater, Alabama, to parents, James F. & Teresa Smith. He was employed by Clark State College for 25 plus years as a Computer Technician, he attended Springfield South High School and was a great and faithful servant in Ohio. Clark State has honored him with a Foundation in his name, date TBD. Service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at El Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Ave. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be at 11:00 am until 12 noon followed by a private service, DUE TO COVID-19 Restrictions. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls Funeral Home.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 325-1447
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 23, 2020
What a great guy! I graduated with Wali and talked to him several times on the phone during reunion times. It saddened me to hear this news. I send my condolences to his family. Peggy Davis DeLong
Peggy Davis DeLong
Friend
July 23, 2020
Wali you were and still are my everything and nothing will ever change that! I already miss you so much till we meet at Jesus feet! No one knew the bond we had and I will always keep that and you in my heart ❤! I love you Willis from Arnold only we know what that’s about our little secret..
Love you always and forever ❤❤
Your baby sister Clemma ❤❤
Clemmie Bray&#8217;
Sister
