Wali SHAMSID-DEEN

Wali you were and still are my everything and nothing will ever change that! I already miss you so much till we meet at Jesus feet! No one knew the bond we had and I will always keep that and you in my heart ❤! I love you Willis from Arnold only we know what that’s about our little secret..

Love you always and forever ❤❤

Your baby sister Clemma ❤❤

Clemmie Bray’

Sister