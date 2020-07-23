Wali SHAMSID-DEEN

SHAMSID-DEEN, Wali Shaheed Born Arthur Gene Smith, 70, transitioned home to be with the Lord, July 15, 2020, in Ohio State University Hospital. Born December 14, 1949, in Goodwater, Alabama, to parents, James F. & Teresa Smith. He was employed by Clark State College for 25 plus years as a Computer Technician, he attended Springfield South High School and was a great and faithful servant in Ohio. Clark State has honored him with a Foundation in his name, date TBD. Service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at El Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Ave. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be at 11:00 am until 12 noon followed by a private service, DUE TO COVID-19 Restrictions. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 23, 2020.