BRANDENBURG, Walker Walker Brandenburg, age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at Mercy Hospital on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Walker was born in Owsley County, Kentucky on June 26, 1933 to Henry C. and Cleo (Gabbard) Brandenburg. He was a member of the AMVETS, Eagles, and the Moose. Walker is survived by his children, Denise Smith, Walker "Tony" Brandenburg, Brian Brandenburg, and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Brandenburg; his grandchildren, Ray (Penny), Rachel, Megan (Justin), Suzanne (Ben), Matthew (Leann), Samantha, Robert, Diane, Athena, Hannah (Jasmine), and 10 great grandchildren. Walker was preceded in death by his wife, Nita Brandenburg; his son, Lenn Brandenburg; his great granddaughter, McKinzee; nine siblings, and his parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Michael Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on May 11, 2019