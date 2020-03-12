Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallace Baker In Memoriam
WALLACE W. BAKER "BAKE" 2/12/24 - 3/12/05 THE WONDERFUL MAN WE LOVED It's been 15 years. I never thought I'd find a man with so much strength, a man with so much integrity and goodness in his heart. It seems so lonely, since you've been gone, but we understand that you've gone home. We will always remember you with loving grace, and think of you with a smiling face. You will live on in our hearts forever. We miss you. Until that glorious day we meet again, we send love. LOVE, Dorothy and Family
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -