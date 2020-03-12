|
WALLACE W. BAKER "BAKE" 2/12/24 - 3/12/05 THE WONDERFUL MAN WE LOVED It's been 15 years. I never thought I'd find a man with so much strength, a man with so much integrity and goodness in his heart. It seems so lonely, since you've been gone, but we understand that you've gone home. We will always remember you with loving grace, and think of you with a smiling face. You will live on in our hearts forever. We miss you. Until that glorious day we meet again, we send love. LOVE, Dorothy and Family
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020