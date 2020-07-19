1/1
Wallace MARCUM
1973 - 2020
MARCUM, Wallace B. Age 47, our beloved "Wally" left us unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, 2020. Wally was born in Dayton, OH, on March 1, 1973, to Barry and Karen Marcum. He was a graduate of West Carrollton High School class of 1991. He is preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved dog, Rufus. Wally loved to skateboard, surf, kayak and fish. His favorite place to be was in the ocean or on the beach. He loved his tattoos and had many oceanic creatures including a full-sleeve underwater scene. He was able to quickly learn anything he put his mind to including drawing, landscaping, and playing the guitar. Wally leaves behind his mother and father; his only son, Rob; his loving sister, Lakeesha (Greg) Gueltig, and niece Lindsey Gueltig. Your wings were ready but our hearts were not. You are with us in our memories and the good times that we have shared. You are loved and missed more than words can say. Private services. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
