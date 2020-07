Or Copy this URL to Share

MICHAEL, Wallace D. Age 89, of Franklin & formerly Gratis, passed away June 3, 2020. Graveside Service, July 18 at 10:00 am at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Gratis, OH.



