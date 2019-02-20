Home

NEWCOMB, Wallace 96, of New Carlisle, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born January 2, 1923 in Knox County, TN, the son of the late James and Susie Newcomb. Wallace was a U.S. Army veteran serving during WWII. He retired from WPAFB where he was a carpenter and continued his love for woodworking in retirement. Wallace is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Norma; son and daughter-in-law James and Julie Newcomb; numerous brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughters Pamela (Bobby) McGhee and Tamela (Robert) O'Brien; grandchildren Janet Newcomb, Susan (Jonny) Freestone, Adam (Nicole) McGhee, Roxanne McGhee, Thunder O'Brien and Asa O'Brien; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 PM in TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service to honor Wallace will be Friday at 9:30 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 20, 2019
