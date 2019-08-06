Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Wallace Tuttle


1925 - 2019
Wallace Tuttle Obituary
TUTTLE, Wallace Mae 94, of Springfield passed away Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019 at Oakwood Village. She was born May 19, 1925 in Lake City, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Henry and Pearl (Wallace) Slover. Survivors include three grandchildren, Ian Juneau of Springfield, Denise Horn of Maiz, Germany and Donathan M. Tuttle (fianc?e, Elina Munoz) of Lake Isabella, California; great-granddaughter, Korra Wallace Tuttle; the mother of Donathan, Lupe Obregon Bright and her remaining family from Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Tuttle; one daughter, Tina Gordon; one son, Michael Tuttle and five sisters. Private services will be held for the family in the Rose Hill Mausoleum. May express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 6, 2019
