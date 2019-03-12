WALLACE W. BAKER "BAKE" 2/12/24 - 3/12/05 ON THE 14TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DAY YOU WENT AWAY Today's the anniversary of the day I lost you, and for a time I felt my life had ended too. But lost has taught me many things and now I face each day with hope and happy memories to help me on my way. Everyone told us that you have gone to a better place, still we miss you. It seems so lonely, since you've been gone, but I understand that you've gone home. We will always remember you with loving grace, and think of you with a smiling face. I never thought I'd find a man with so much strength, a man with such integrity and goodness in his heart. Your influence still guides met and I still feel you near. What we shared will never die. It lives within my heart, bringing strength and comfort while we are apart. Loving you forever, Dorothy and family Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary