SCHMITT, Walter A. Age 90 of Riverside, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He earned a bachelor degree in business from the University of Evansville and a master's degree in education from the University of Cincinnati. Walter served in the United States Army and retired as a computer analyst from civil service. He enjoyed golf, playing cards and traveling. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of services on Monday, April 29. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA or a . www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019