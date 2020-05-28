|
BARNER, Walter Lamont Born in Jersey Shore, PA. on August 28, 1933 and died in Middletown, OH. on May 23, 2020. He was the son of Walter J. Barner and Leah G. (Schrack) Barner. Walter moved to Middletown in 1950. He was in the Navy from 1952-1956 during the Korean Conflict aboard the Aircraft carrier, the Valley Forge. Following his service in the Navy, he began his career at Armco Steel as a blueprint layout man in the Rigger shop. He worked there for 35 years, retiring in 1991. Walter loved welding and spent much of his free time building playground equipment for his family and completing various projects for his church. In addition to welding, Walter was a skilled carpenter and an avid gardener. Walter is survived by his wife of 62 years, Vonda Lee (Abney) Barner, two daughters, Leah M. Foster (Brad) of Cumberland RI, and Amy J. Barner of Middletown, OH. He is also survived by two sons, Timothy R. Barner (Laura) of Medford, MA. And Jeffrey S. Barner, also of MA. In addition, Walter is survived by three grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and many other loving family and friends. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Marion G. Pratt and three brothers and spouses, Grant (Doris) of Loganton, PA, Frank (Gerry) of Middletown, OH. and Marsden of Carlisle as well as one son, James D. Barner of Granville, TX. Walter was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Middletown for more than fifty years. He will be missed by all who knew him. Graveside Service will be open to family and friends, 10:00 AM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Butler County Memorial Park, Hamilton, OH. Donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 4500 Riverview Drive, Middletown, OH 45042, Middletown, OH or Ohio Hospice, 7575 Paragon Rd., Dayton, OH 45459.
Published in Journal-News on May 28, 2020