DAVIS, Pastor Walter R. Age 100, went to his eternal home in heaven on Tuesday April 23, 2019. He was born in Hendersonville, NC on March 7, 1919 to James & Lula Davis. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Walter is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Bess Davis along with sons Greg (Elizabeth) Davis, Jeff (Kathy) Davis, and Tim Davis. Grandchildren Reid Davis, Kristen Davis, Kelli (Jared) Tharpe, Casey (Lucas) Draper, Nicodemus Taylor, Emily Taylor, and Zachariah Taylor. He was also blessed with 7 great grandchildren. Bro. Davis spent 50 years as a pastor in 6 different states including KY, IL, IN, CO, OH, & SC. Family will receive visitors on Sunday April,28 from 4-6pm at Tobias FH Beavercreek Chapel 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Services will be Monday April, 29 at 11am at The Church at Eastmont (formerly East Dayton Baptist) 1380 Spaulding Rd. Internment at Mt Zion Park Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to or The Salvation Army. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019