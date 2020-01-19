|
DOWDEN, Walter D. "Doug" Age 86 of Washington Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at home. He was born on July 4, 1933 in Berea, KY. Doug enjoyed his family & friends and going out to dinner. He was best known for being thrifty and getting a good deal was what he was best known for! Doug was passionate about automobiles and enjoyed working in the auto department at JC Penny in his earlier years. Later in life he worked at the ADESA Franklin Auto Auction and was in charge of preparing the team for the auto auction, seeing them thru the process & delivering them to the new owners; and he attended the Moraine City First Church of God. Preceded in death by his wife Joyce L. Dowden, and by his son Michael D. Dowden. He is survived by his dear friend and close companion Barbara Faris, as well as other friends including Rich Bevis & Lisa Bouchez. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Donald Curtis officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton, Ohio 45458 in Doug's memory. www.swartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020