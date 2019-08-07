|
|
GILBERT, Walter Thomas Age 64, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 8:48 p.m. at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was born October 11, 1954 in Irvine, Kentucky. He graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School. Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles and Lorena (Webb) Gilbert; one brother, Dwayne G. Gilbert, and Walter's former wife, Roxie S. (King) Gilbert. He leaves behind a girlfriend, Kim Smith; one daughter, Andrea F. Gilbert; one son, Brian T. Gilbert; a granddaughter, Jordan Gilbert; a grandson, Dylan Bunch; two great grandchildren; three sisters, Lanetta (Bill - deceased) Spurlock, Sheila (Ray) Hawkins and Anita Lovejoy; one brother, Charles (Sue) Gilbert and many loved nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Walter's wish was to be cremated with no visitation or funeral. A Celebration of Life to honor Walkie will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Community Church, 5156 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 7, 2019