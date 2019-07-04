HANLON, Walter Harold Age 86 of Lebanon, Ohio died Friday, June 28, 2019. He was a retired Construction Inspector for Cincinnati Water Works, a United States Korean War Navy veteran, a member of the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church and a stain glass artist. Walter was born February 18, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Thomas and Isabell (Lindsey) Hanlon. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Thomas Hanlon and five sisters Nellie Hanlon, Rosemary Kirk, Dorothy Fisher, Elizabeth Erb and Grace Edzol. Mr. Hanlon is survived by his wife, Therese M. (Beaber) Hanlon; two sons Jerry Hanlon and wife Barb of Amelia, Ohio and Thomas Hanlon and wife Eileen of Cincinnati, Ohio; three step-children Matt Winkeljohn of Hunter, Ohio, Paul Winkeljohn and wife Anne of Mason, Ohio and Mary Winkeljohn of Lebanon, Ohio; two grandchildren Kaitlyn and Joey Hanlon; two step-grandchildren Maxwell and August Winkeljohn; dear friend and mother of his children Mieko Morozumi of Cincinnati, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. July 6, 2019 at the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 20 Desales Ave., Lebanon, Ohio 45036. Father Bernard Weldishofer will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 20 Desales Ave., Lebanon, Ohio 45036. Published in Journal-News on July 4, 2019