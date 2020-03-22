Home

HELMAN, Walter T. Age 73 of Clayton, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was a 1964 graduate of Blairsville Joint High School in Blairsville, PA. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served as a field artillery surveyor in the Vietnam War. He retired from the financial industry. He was a member of the Miami Valley Miata Club and enjoyed researching World War II history. He was also a previous member of the Kiwanis Club and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sandusky, OH. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathryn (Szabrak) Helman; son, Patrick (Jennifer) Helman of Ann Arbor, MI; daughter, Erin (Scott) Abbott of Clayton; grandchildren, Madelyn, Scott Jr., Nathaniel, and Katelyn; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ira Helman; mother, Irma (McLaughlin) Morgan, and her husband, William Morgan. A memorial service for Walter will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to The Yankee Air Museum in Belleville, MI. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020
