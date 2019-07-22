KENERLY Sr., Walter Elwood 94, of Springfield, passed away July 17, 2019 at Oakwood Village. He was born May 1, 1925 in Springfield, the son of late Ben and Addie (Tuck) Kenerly. He is survived by his son, Dwight Sr. (Anna) Kenerly; daughter, Sharon Kenerly; a brother, Dean Sr. (Glenna) Kenerly; a sister-in-law, Maxine Kenerly; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 54 years, Ella Mae Kenerly and his second wife, Sue Kenerly; a son, Walter Kenerly Jr., two infant daughters; eight loving siblings and two great-great-grandchildren. He was a faithful servant of Jehovah and served as an elder in the congregation for many years. He was loved and known by many for being a comical, spiritual, hardworking and family man. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1601 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, Ohio 45506. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on July 22, 2019