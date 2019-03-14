Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Walter Laughlin


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter Laughlin Obituary
LAUGHLIN, Walter David 88, of Springfield passed away peacefully at Springfield Regional Hospital Monday March 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Springfield August 30, 1930 the son of the late Walter and Gertrude Laughlin. Walter retired from Navistar/IH in 1991 after working 45 years for the Company. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Glenna L. (Miller) Laughlin, four children, Kelli (Bill) Dunn of Springfield, Barry (Tammy) Laughlin of Springfield, Robin (Dave) Murray of Texas, and Michael Laughlin of Texas; grandchildren, Robert Laughlin, Mackenzie Dunn, Tyler Laughlin; and sister, Mary Jane (Richard) Barch of Springfield. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Long, Helen Seymour, Carla Shope. We would like to thank all the family and friends that supported Walter during his fight and a special thanks to all the Nurses and Doctors of 4 North for their loving care. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with funeral and services Monday March 18 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 14, 2019
