Walter R. "Bob" Leck, Jr., age 91, of Hamilton, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, in his home. He was born August 26, 1929, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Walter and Mildred (nee Willig) Leck. Mr. Leck was a 1947 graduate of Hamilton High School. On September 8, 1950, he married Marjorie Foley Leck and she preceded him in death on May 2, 2011. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Leck was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 45 years. Bob and his late wife Marjorie grew up in the same neighborhood and went to the same school system. They enjoyed traveling, camping, and rooting for the Cincinnati Reds together. He is survived by one son Mike (Debbie) Leck; one daughter Pam (Ron) Hatten; four grandchildren Ron (Andrea) Hatten, Bill (Nicole) Hatten, Barbara Hatten, and Ashley (Evan) Leck; five great-grandsons Brennan Hatten, Nolan Hatten, Connor Hatten, Matthew Hatten, and Avery Weiland; and one brother Thomas Leck. His laughter, joke telling, and storytelling will be missed. Visitation will be on Wednesday December 2, 2020, at3080 Homeward Way, at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at



