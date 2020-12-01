1/1
WALTER LECK Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WALTER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LECK, Jr., Walter R. "Bob"

Walter R. "Bob" Leck, Jr., age 91, of Hamilton, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, in his home. He was born August 26, 1929, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Walter and Mildred (nee Willig) Leck. Mr. Leck was a 1947 graduate of Hamilton High School. On September 8, 1950, he married Marjorie Foley Leck and she preceded him in death on May 2, 2011. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Leck was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 45 years. Bob and his late wife Marjorie grew up in the same neighborhood and went to the same school system. They enjoyed traveling, camping, and rooting for the Cincinnati Reds together. He is survived by one son Mike (Debbie) Leck; one daughter Pam (Ron) Hatten; four grandchildren Ron (Andrea) Hatten, Bill (Nicole) Hatten, Barbara Hatten, and Ashley (Evan) Leck; five great-grandsons Brennan Hatten, Nolan Hatten, Connor Hatten, Matthew Hatten, and Avery Weiland; and one brother Thomas Leck. His laughter, joke telling, and storytelling will be missed. Visitation will be on Wednesday December 2, 2020, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way, at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at


www.websterfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral
12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved