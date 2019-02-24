Home

MARKS, Walter 92, passed away peacefully in his home on February 17, 2019. Walter was born on July 24, 1926 in Cynthiana, KY to the late Russell and Alice Marks. Walter served with the U.S. Army in World War II and later received an Honorable Discharge. He then went to work for General Motors and retired after 52 years. He was also a longtime, faithful member of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Walter was preceded in death by his loving wife of 35 years, Carolyn Marks; brothers: Russell Marks, Jr., Bush (Bessie) Marks; sister Lola (George) Carter. Walter is survived by his children Melvin Hurd, Jerald (Daria) Hurd, Melinda Brooks, Leslie (Scottie) Byrd and Sonya Byrd. Sister-in-law, Joan Comer of Richmond, IN. 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, other beloved relatives, friends and dedicated care-givers. Homegoing services 11:30 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Greater St. John MBC, 4200 Germantown Pike, in Dayton, OH. Family will receive relatives and friends at 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019
