MC NALLY, Walter W. Age 82 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 11:43 p.m. at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on October 9, 1936 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Walter E. and Anne (Frank) Mc Nally. He was educated in the Hamilton public schools graduating from Hamilton High School in 1955. He served in the U. S. Army. On April 6, 1963 in Lindenwald United Methodist Church he married Sandra R. Robuck. He was employed at the City of Hamilton Power Plant for 30 years retiring in 1994. Member of Operating Engineers of America, served on the board of Midtown Optimist SAY Soccer and coached Lindenwald Little League, Babe Ruth and SAY Soccer. He is survived by his wife Sandy; his son Patrick Mc Nally (fianc? Jennifer Collins); one grandson Connor Patrick Mc Nally; one granddaughter Shelbie Ryan Mc Nally; sister Janet (late Mitch) Harris; brother Butch (Judy) Mc Nally; also many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Services will be on Monday February 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio. Burial in New London Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday February 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the . Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 7, 2019