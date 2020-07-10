1/1
Walter MELSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MELSON, Walter E. "Skip" Age 63, a native of Dayton, Ohio, died on July 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter L. Melson and Carene (Melson) Cook, a brother, Steve Melson, two sisters, Tracey Moss and Youlanda Young. His loving survivors are wife, Robin Melson, daughters, Sonya Dewberry Beans (Darnell), LaQuanna Williams, 2 sons, Walter Melson and Walter (Skip) Melson. His sisters, Joan McGuire (Willie), Elane Singletery, grandchildren, Samone Hill, Antwaun Render and Trinity Beans, loving aunt, Patricia Coleman and devoted uncle, Lewis Hicks, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services are private for family members.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved