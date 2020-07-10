Or Copy this URL to Share

MELSON, Walter E. "Skip" Age 63, a native of Dayton, Ohio, died on July 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter L. Melson and Carene (Melson) Cook, a brother, Steve Melson, two sisters, Tracey Moss and Youlanda Young. His loving survivors are wife, Robin Melson, daughters, Sonya Dewberry Beans (Darnell), LaQuanna Williams, 2 sons, Walter Melson and Walter (Skip) Melson. His sisters, Joan McGuire (Willie), Elane Singletery, grandchildren, Samone Hill, Antwaun Render and Trinity Beans, loving aunt, Patricia Coleman and devoted uncle, Lewis Hicks, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services are private for family members.



