MILES, Walter H. Age 72, Hamilton, passed away Wednesday March 20, 2019 at . He was born in Hamilton on December 8, 1946, the son of Leslie and Charlotte (Lakes) Miles. He married Niona Needham in Hamilton on October 22, 1968. Walter had been employed at A/K Steel Corp. for 30 years. He was a member of Berean Baptist Church, Middletown, Washington Lodge #17 F&AM, Scottish Rite, Valley of Cincinnati and Antioch Shrine, Dayton. He is survived by his wife, Niona; his children Lisa Miles and Charles (Kelli) Miles; three sisters, Peggy Coning and Cathy Beckett, both of Springdale and Mary Feltner, Fairfield and two grandchildren C. J. Miles and Ryan Miles. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Leslie Miles, a brother, Robert Byers and a sister, Juanita Miles. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., with Pastor Steve Botts officiating. Burial will be in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service. The family wishes to thank for their loving care. Memorials may be given to The Berean Baptist Church, 6342 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Middletown, Ohio 45005 or .