Walter Pierce Obituary
PEIRCE, Walter L., Lt. Commander USN (Ret.) Age 87, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Commander Peirce graduated from Fairview High School and received a degree in in Aeronautical Engineering from Kent State University. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Florence Peirce. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Barbara Peirce; daughters, Denise Peirce (David Owns) and Sue (James) Bonanno; son, Michael (Sarah) Peirce; cousin, Linda Watson; grandchildren, Blake (Jeremy) Garrett, Amanda (Nick) Clason, Kory Owens, Sammie Owens and Megan Peirce; great grandchildren, Anderson Garrett, Liam Garrett, Callahan Garrett, Hudson Clason and Jude Clason. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral service will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will be in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the . Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
