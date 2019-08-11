Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Porter


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Porter Obituary
PORTER, Walter E. Age 91, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at The Landings of Huber Heights. He was born in Newark, Ohio on February 27, 1928 to the late, Henry A. & Vera A. Porter. Walter was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII, U.S. Air Force Retired Master Sergeant during the Korean War, Vietnam ERA Veteran and a Cold War Veteran who was stationed at NORAD and Thule, Greenland; among many other assignments. His Military decorations include a Joint Service Meritorious Medal, 3 U.S. Air Force Commendation Medals, U.S. Air Force Outstanding Unit award, WWII Victory Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, American Theater award, Korean Service Medal with 2 Battle Stars, United Nations Service award and Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. Walter was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers and a U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier from 1972 until 1990, Owner/Maker of WE Porter Glass from 1976 until 1993 and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Marie. Walter is survived by his sons & daughters-in-law, Brian & Rachel Porter of Beavercreek, Bruce E. Porter MD, MPH, MSE of Dayton, Bernard & Myrna Porter of CA, Michael Porter of Dayton; daughter & son-in-law, Angela Porter-Brown & Jake Brown of Dayton; grandchildren, Brian Jr. & Nikkole Crosley, Zachary, Elizabeth, Alexandra, Christopher & Cory Porter; great-grandchildren, Emma, Kennedy, Brooklyn & Jackson; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1 PM Monday, August 12, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Deacon Bob Gutendorf officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12 Noon until service time at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now