|
|
PORTER, Walter E. Age 91, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at The Landings of Huber Heights. He was born in Newark, Ohio on February 27, 1928 to the late, Henry A. & Vera A. Porter. Walter was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII, U.S. Air Force Retired Master Sergeant during the Korean War, Vietnam ERA Veteran and a Cold War Veteran who was stationed at NORAD and Thule, Greenland; among many other assignments. His Military decorations include a Joint Service Meritorious Medal, 3 U.S. Air Force Commendation Medals, U.S. Air Force Outstanding Unit award, WWII Victory Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, American Theater award, Korean Service Medal with 2 Battle Stars, United Nations Service award and Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. Walter was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers and a U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier from 1972 until 1990, Owner/Maker of WE Porter Glass from 1976 until 1993 and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Marie. Walter is survived by his sons & daughters-in-law, Brian & Rachel Porter of Beavercreek, Bruce E. Porter MD, MPH, MSE of Dayton, Bernard & Myrna Porter of CA, Michael Porter of Dayton; daughter & son-in-law, Angela Porter-Brown & Jake Brown of Dayton; grandchildren, Brian Jr. & Nikkole Crosley, Zachary, Elizabeth, Alexandra, Christopher & Cory Porter; great-grandchildren, Emma, Kennedy, Brooklyn & Jackson; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1 PM Monday, August 12, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Deacon Bob Gutendorf officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12 Noon until service time at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019