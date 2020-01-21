|
|
POWELL, Walter E. Former Congressman Walter E. Powell passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday January 17, 2020. Mr. Powell was born April 25, 1931 in Hamilton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Anna Powell of Hamilton, his wife of 60 years, Bobbi M. Powell, and his Son Loren David Powell. He is survived by his son, Judge Stephen W. Powell, Ohio Court of Appeals, 12th District, grandsons Eric R.W. Powell and Dr. S. Michael Powell and 3 great grandchildren, Avery, Jack and Maddie. The full Obituary may be found at HodappFuneralHome.com. Visitation will be Wednesday "January 22, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm at the Liberty Township location, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Township, OH 45044. Funeral services will be officiated by The Reverend John Lewis at the funeral home Thursday January 23, 2020 at 11:00am. Memorial donations may be made in Walter and Bobbi Powell's name to the or to Crossroads Hospice of Blue Ash, Ohio.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 21, 2020