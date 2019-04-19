Home

Walter Rathweg Obituary
RATHWEG, Walter Clarence Age 87, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather of Waynesville, passed away Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on July 28th, 1931 to Leola (Waltz) and Julius Rathweg. Walter was preceded in death by his parents and son Donald W Rathweg. He is survived by his wife of sixty years Theresa: children Debora (Stephen) Gibson, Walter E Rathweg, Kevin Rathweg, Kristina (Jeff) Castle and daughter-n-law Teri. To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during the visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W Franklin St, Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Monday April 22, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with services to be held at 1:00 pm, with Rev Tom Myers officiating. The family will have a private burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420. You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Walter at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019
