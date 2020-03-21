|
SHEPARD Jr., Walter J. May 27, 1940 - March 17, 2020 79, born at Ft. Hamilton Hospital, Hamilton OH. Walt grew up in Hamilton Ohio. He graduated from Ross High School. He attended Moorhead State University for two years. Walt married Roberta Ogden on June 21, 1961. Walt and Roberta have two children, Terry Lee and Theresa Lynn. Walt and Roberta lived in Hooven, OH, Jeffersonville, IN, Memphis TN, Harrison OH, St. Petersburg FL, and most recently in Carmel/Kokomo, IN. Walt took great pride in attending Ross High School, and Moorhead State University. He was an outstanding athlete in the areas of; football, basketball, and track/field. He broke many track and field records including the long jump which remain unbroken. He was recruited by many colleges and universities but selected Moorhead State University which he attended on a football scholarship. He always\ considered himself a ROSS RAM till the end. Walt choose a career as a technical career-headhunter. His gift for understanding the technical and engineering fields, made him tops in his field. Walt is preceded in joining our Lord by his wife, Roberta (Ogden), his parents, Vic and Tempest Montgomery, brother Larry Montgomery, sisters, Janice Steele, Wanda Keiper, and Patricia Hufford. He leaves behind his brothers, Roger Conrad, Jimmy Shepard, Gary Montgomery and Victor Montgomery. Walt is blessed with 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Bethel Food and Baby Pantry Bethel Lutheran Church, 20650 Cumberland Road Noblesville, IN 46062. A "Celebration of Life" will be held when Virus Clearance has been issued. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 21, 2020