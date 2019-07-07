SHUIRR Jr., Walter A. Passed peacefully on June 29th, just 20 days before his 96th birthday. Walt was born on July 18, 1923, son of Walter and Nellie (Blye) Shuirr Sr., in Springfield, Ohio. He was a 1942 graduate of Springfield High School and served in the Army Air Corp. He married Norma Jeanne Shupe on December 27, 1950. Walt was very active in various Masonic bodies, St. Andrews Lodge #619 F&AM, Morning Star Lodge #795, Shawnee Chapter #237, Springfield Council #17, the High Twelve Club #483, Khana Shahar Grotto and was a Past Commander of Palestine Commandery #33. He was also a Past Patron on Home City Chapter #258, Order of the Eastern Star. He was involved with Masonic youth organizations, primarily Frank W. Kiefer Chapter, Order of DeMolay, and Bethel #10 of the International Order of Job's Daughters. Walt was elected Associate Grand Guardian of the Ohio Grand Guardian Council in 1983. Walt was a lifelong member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, formerly 2nd Lutheran. He leaves behind his wife of almost 69 years, Norma, 3 children: W. Andrew (Carolyn), Rebecca (Arden) Good and Frederic (Barb), 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 step-great grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, John, sister, Helen and a grandson in 2018. A memorial Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 in the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave. Visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Masonic and Eastern Star services will also follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, the Knights Templar Eye Foundation, or the Ohio Masonic Home Endowment Fund. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019